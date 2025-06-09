Two hospitalized, including teen, after South Side shooting: police

The Brief A 15-year-old boy and a 33-year-old man were shot near an alley on Chicago’s South Side Monday evening; both were hospitalized. The teen is in fair condition; the man is critical. No arrests have been made.



A shooting on the city’s South Side Monday evening left a teenage boy and a man hospitalized, Chicago police said.

What we know:

The gunfire broke out around 7:19 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

A 15-year-old boy and a 33-year-old man were near an alley when they were shot, according to police.

The teen was hit in the back and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the torso and leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.