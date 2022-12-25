2 Illinois lottery tickets worth almost $2 million sold right before Christmas

The Illinois Lottery said two players won a total of almost $2 million right before Christmas.

The Lottery said a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $900,000 was sold at PK Pantry, 19771 South Torrence Avenue, Lynwood. The winning numbers in that December 22 midday drawing were 3-5-6-15-29.

Another player bought a $1 million winning Lotto ticket at a Phillips 66 Gas Station, 1660 East Broadway, Alton. The winning numbers in that December 22 drawing were 2-3-13-21-28-43.

If you're the winner – congratulations! The Lottery said you should write your name on the back of your ticket and keep it in a safe place until you are ready to claim your prize. You have one year to do so.