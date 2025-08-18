Two Illinois players hit huge lottery wins — including a record $1.55M jackpot

The Brief An online player won a record $1.55 million Illinois Super Jackpot, the largest in the game’s history. Another player matched all five numbers in Sunday’s Lucky Day Lotto midday drawing to win $550,000; the winning ticket was sold at MK Simplemart in Chicago. In total, more than 15,800 winning tickets were sold in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing across Illinois.



From a record-breaking jackpot to a big Lucky Day Lotto win, two Illinois players had a weekend they won’t soon forget.

What we know:

An online player won a $1,551,431 Illinois Super Jackpot, the largest prize in the game’s history, according to Illinois Lottery officials. The $20 progressive Fast Play game begins with a jackpot of $50,000 and grows until someone wins.

The second jackpot hit during Sunday’s Lucky Day Lotto midday drawing on Aug. 17. A player matched all five numbers — 3, 8, 15, 16 and 39 — to win $550,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at MK Simplemart, 8145 S. Pulaski Ave. in Chicago, officials said. The store will receive a $5,500 bonus, equal to 1% of the prize amount, for selling the ticket.

In all, more than 15,800 winning tickets were sold in Sunday’s midday Lucky Day Lotto drawing statewide, officials said.

How to Get Tickets :

Tickets for Illinois Super Jackpot and Lucky Day Lotto are available in stores, online or through the Illinois Lottery app.

