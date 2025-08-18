Expand / Collapse search
Two Illinois players hit huge lottery wins — including a record $1.55M jackpot

By Cody King
Published  August 18, 2025 4:03pm CDT
Lottery
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • An online player won a record $1.55 million Illinois Super Jackpot, the largest in the game’s history.
    • Another player matched all five numbers in Sunday’s Lucky Day Lotto midday drawing to win $550,000; the winning ticket was sold at MK Simplemart in Chicago.
    • In total, more than 15,800 winning tickets were sold in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing across Illinois.

CHICAGO - From a record-breaking jackpot to a big Lucky Day Lotto win, two Illinois players had a weekend they won’t soon forget.

What we know:

An online player won a $1,551,431 Illinois Super Jackpot, the largest prize in the game’s history, according to Illinois Lottery officials. The $20 progressive Fast Play game begins with a jackpot of $50,000 and grows until someone wins.

The second jackpot hit during Sunday’s Lucky Day Lotto midday drawing on Aug. 17. A player matched all five numbers — 3, 8, 15, 16 and 39 — to win $550,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at MK Simplemart, 8145 S. Pulaski Ave. in Chicago, officials said. The store will receive a $5,500 bonus, equal to 1% of the prize amount, for selling the ticket.

In all, more than 15,800 winning tickets were sold in Sunday’s midday Lucky Day Lotto drawing statewide, officials said.

How to Get Tickets :

Tickets for Illinois Super Jackpot and Lucky Day Lotto are available in stores, online or through the Illinois Lottery app.

To learn more about the lottery games, follow this link.

The Source

  • The information in this article was provided by the Illinois Lottery.

