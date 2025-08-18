Two Illinois players hit huge lottery wins — including a record $1.55M jackpot
CHICAGO - From a record-breaking jackpot to a big Lucky Day Lotto win, two Illinois players had a weekend they won’t soon forget.
What we know:
An online player won a $1,551,431 Illinois Super Jackpot, the largest prize in the game’s history, according to Illinois Lottery officials. The $20 progressive Fast Play game begins with a jackpot of $50,000 and grows until someone wins.
The second jackpot hit during Sunday’s Lucky Day Lotto midday drawing on Aug. 17. A player matched all five numbers — 3, 8, 15, 16 and 39 — to win $550,000.
The winning ticket was purchased at MK Simplemart, 8145 S. Pulaski Ave. in Chicago, officials said. The store will receive a $5,500 bonus, equal to 1% of the prize amount, for selling the ticket.
In all, more than 15,800 winning tickets were sold in Sunday’s midday Lucky Day Lotto drawing statewide, officials said.
How to Get Tickets :
Tickets for Illinois Super Jackpot and Lucky Day Lotto are available in stores, online or through the Illinois Lottery app.
To learn more about the lottery games, follow this link.