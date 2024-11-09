Two juveniles hospitalized after being stabbed during fight in Midlothian, police say
MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. - Two juveniles are hospitalized with serious injuries after being stabbed during a fight late Friday in southwest suburban Midlothian, police said.
The incident happened at 10:40 p.m. in the 14500 block of Knox Avenue.
Midlothian police were initially called for a report of shots fired and possible stabbing victims.
When officers arrived, they learned a fight had occurred between multiple people and two juveniles were stabbed with a knife, authorities said.
The two juveniles were taken to area hospitals and are in serious to critical condition.
A suspect was arrested and is being held at the police station pending further investigation. Charges have not been announced.
