Two juveniles hospitalized after being stabbed during fight in Midlothian, police say

By Cody King
Published  November 9, 2024 3:13pm CST
Midlothian
The Brief

    • Two juveniles are in serious to critical condition after being stabbed during a fight late Friday in Midlothian.
    • Police responded to reports of shots fired and found two juveniles had been stabbed in a brawl involving multiple people.
    • A suspect has been arrested and is in custody, with charges pending further investigation.

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. - Two juveniles are hospitalized with serious injuries after being stabbed during a fight late Friday in southwest suburban Midlothian, police said.

The incident happened at 10:40 p.m. in the 14500 block of Knox Avenue. 

Midlothian police were initially called for a report of shots fired and possible stabbing victims. 

When officers arrived, they learned a fight had occurred between multiple people and two juveniles were stabbed with a knife, authorities said. 

The two juveniles were taken to area hospitals and are in serious to critical condition. 

A suspect was arrested and is being held at the police station pending further investigation. Charges have not been announced.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available. 

