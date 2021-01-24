Two men carjack woman in Niles after failing to steal a car from a man

Two suspects allegedly stole a woman’s vehicle after fleeing from a botched carjacking minutes earlier Thursday in suburban Niles.

The duo allegedly approached a 62-year-old man who was in his vehicle about 2:40 p.m. in the 6600 block of North Oak Park Avenue and ordered him to get out of the car, Niles police said.

A fight broke out and the man began to yell, causing the suspects to flee, police said. They came across a woman who had just parked her car inside her garage in the 6700 block of West Albion.

The suspects took her keys and drove off, police said. The woman’s car was later found in the 4900 block of North McVicker Avenue in Jefferson Park.

Police said the suspects were described as tall men between 25 and 35 years old. One had short brown hair and the other had long brown hair.

Niles police are investigating.