2 men charged in armed Oak Lawn home invasion, police say

The Brief Alonzo E. Gause and Jamaal Stevens were charged with residential burglary and theft after allegedly forcing their way into an Oak Lawn home on May 7, threatening the homeowner with a gun, and stealing property. Stevens was arrested in July, while Gause was taken into custody Tuesday in Chicago; both men are accused of fleeing the scene in a black Ford Ranger. Gause, who has prior robbery, assault, and weapons offenses, was scheduled for a court hearing Wednesday.



Two men were arrested and charged after forcibly entering an Oak Lawn home in May, according to police.

What we know:

Alonzo E. Gause was taken into custody on Tuesday in the 11500 block of S. Aberdeen in Chicago.

Gause was charged with residential burglary and theft after he allegedly broke into a home near 90th Street and Sprout Avenue on May 7, along with Jamaal Stevens.

The homeowner told police that two masked men forced his rear door open, pointed a gun at the homeowner, and stole property. The suspects then fled in a newer black Ford Ranger.

After an investigation, police arrested Stevens on July 8. He was charged with residential burglary and theft, authorities said.

Gause has a history of robbery, assault and weapons offenses.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jamaal Stevens (Oak Lawn Police Department)

What's next:

A court hearing was scheduled for Wednesday. Further details haven't been released.