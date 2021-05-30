Two men charged in connection with murder in Maywood

article

Two men have been charged with a fatal shooting Thursday in west suburban Maywood.

Deshon Mcadory, 40 of Lombard, has been charged with first-degree murder and Samuel Williams, 43 of Bellwood, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to Maywood police.

About 4 p.m., police responded to the Studio 914 Barbershop, 914 S. 5th Ave., for calls of a person shot, police said. Officers found 31-year-old Christian McDougald with two gunshot wounds to his chest.

McDougald was rushed to Loyola University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. Mcadory and Williams were arrested at the scene.

