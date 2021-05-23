Two men found shot dead inside car in Bronzeville

Two men were found fatally shot Sunday night in Bronzeville on the South Side.

About 8:40 p.m., they were found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the 4600 block of South Federal Street, with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.

A 49-year-old man and 56-year-old man were rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the men.

Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.

