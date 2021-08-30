Two men killed when motorcycle hits pedestrian in Will County

Two men were killed when a motorcycle hit a pedestrian in Will County, and there are still questions about exactly what happened.

The Will County Sheriff's Office said that Jake Murdock, 23, was driving a Harley on Wilmington-Peotone Road in Peotone Township on Saturday night when he crashed into a pedestrian.

That pedestrian, Ethan Ullrich, 26, of Manteno, died at the scene.

Murdock's motorcycle smashed into a mailbox, but it's not clear if he was on it. That's because his body was found in the roadway – and he had been run over.

Investigators said that a woman in an SUV drove over Murdock, dragged him for several feet, and kept going, believing that she had run over an animal. Her SUV broke down about 12 miles away, and she called a family member for help. That family member went back to the scene and spoke to deputies.

The woman's SUV was towed to the Sheriff's Office and she has been interviewed. No charges have been filed.

