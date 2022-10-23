Two men attacked and robbed after leaving party in Lake County

Two men were attacked and robbed as they left a party in unincorporated Round Lake early Sunday morning.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the men were walking out of a home on the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue shortly after midnight when they were approached by a man with a gun.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The man hit both victims (who are in their early 20's) in the head with the gun. He robbed them both and took off.

Both men were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

No one is in custody.