Two men robbed at gunpoint in Lake View

Two men were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night in the Lake View neighborhood.

The men, both 18 years old, were walking outside around 10:20 p.m. when a silver SUV pulled up and two gunmen got out and demanded their possessions in the 2000 block of West Barry Avenue, police said.

Both victims complied and the gunmen fled the scene in their SUV, police said.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

Roughly six hours later, a man was shot while trying to fight off an armed robber on the Near North Side.