Two men shot in Chicago in separate incidents about a half mile apart

A man was shot dead and another man was wounded in two shootings about a half mile apart in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing area on Sunday.

The first shooting happened at 1:19 p.m. on the 7100 block of South University. The victim, 49, got into an altercation with someone who pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg. He was hospitalized in good condition.

The second shooting happened about an hour later, a half mile way on the 1300 block of East 71st Place. The victim got into an altercation with someone in an alley. That person pulled out a gun and shot the victim, 24, dead.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS