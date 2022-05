Two men were shot in Chicago's Wentworth Gardens neighborhood on Saturday.

The shooting happened on South Princeton near 38th around 5:30 p.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The 20-year-old victim was shot in the buttocks and hospitalized in good condition.

Advertisement

The 59-year-old victim was shot in the chest and hospitalized in critical condition.