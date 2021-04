Two men were shot in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

The men, ages 27 and 46, were in a car at 111th and State Street when the shots rang out.

The 27-year-old was shot in the leg, the 46-year-old was shot in the arm. Both were in good condition when they were taken by paramedics to the hospital.

No one is in custody.

Almost a thousand people have been shot in Chicago so far this year.

