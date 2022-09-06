Two men shot in West Lawn alley

Two men were shot and wounded in an alley Tuesday morning in the West Lawn neighborhood.

The men, 26 and 34, were standing in the alley around 10:13 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and two gunmen got out and started shooting in the 1200 block of South Tripp Avenue, police said.

Both victims were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. The 34-year-old was shot twice in the back and once in his leg and was listed in serious condition, police said.

The 26-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his ankle and was listed in good condition, officials said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.