Two people arrested for murders that happened in Chicago right before Christmas

article

Chicago police said two people are in custody in connection with murders that happened on December 23 and December 24 – right before Christmas.

Police said Marlin Zuniga, 20, and Alexis Vazquez, 21, shot and killed a 17-year-old in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood on December 23.

Police said Vazquez is also charged with the murder of a 40-year-old man on December 24 in the Montclare neighborhood.

They were taken into custody on Friday and are scheduled to be in bond court on Sunday.