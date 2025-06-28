Two people dead after fatal plane crash in Boone County: Sheriff
CAPRON, Ill. - Two people have died in a fatal plane crash in Capron, Ill. on Saturday.
What we know:
Boone County Sheriff's officers were dispatched to Capron Road and Blaine Road at 3:20 p.m. on Saturday in Capron, Ill. A local farmer had noticed discolored corn in the area.
Deputies found a plane crashed and two individuals inside. The individuals were dead at the scene.
What they're saying:
"We do have a pretty busy airport for smaller aircraft. We do have a lot of aircraft in the area, but this doesn't happen too often," Scott Yunk, Boone County Sheriff Scott Yunk said.
What we don't know:
Individuals have not yet been identified. It is unclear where the airplane flew out of. The case is under investigation.
The Source: Details were provided by an interview with Boone County Sheriff Scott Yunk.