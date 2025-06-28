Expand / Collapse search

Two people dead after fatal plane crash in Boone County: Sheriff

By Lauren Westphal
Published  June 28, 2025 8:10pm CDT
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Boone County Sheriff's officers were dispatched to Capron Road and Blaine Road at 3:20 p.m. on Saturday in Capron, Ill.
    • Deputies found a plane crashed and two individuals inside. The individuals were dead at the scene.
    •  

CAPRON, Ill. - Two people have died in a fatal plane crash in Capron, Ill. on Saturday.

What we know:

Boone County Sheriff's officers were dispatched to Capron Road and Blaine Road at 3:20 p.m. on Saturday in Capron, Ill. A local farmer had noticed discolored corn in the area. 

Deputies found a plane crashed and two individuals inside. The individuals were dead at the scene.

What they're saying:

"We do have a pretty busy airport for smaller aircraft. We do have a lot of aircraft in the area, but this doesn't happen too often," Scott Yunk, Boone County Sheriff Scott Yunk said.

What we don't know:

Individuals have not yet been identified. It is unclear where the airplane flew out of. The case is under investigation.

The Source: Details were provided by an interview with Boone County Sheriff Scott Yunk.

IllinoisNews