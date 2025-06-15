Hundreds received texts, emails ordering them to go to Broadview immigration center

The Brief About 200 people went to a former ICE processing center in Chicago's Broadview neighborhood, after receiving texts and emails ordering them to report there. Two people were detained after lawyers said they received orders of removal. For more resources, visit the National Immigration Justice Center website or call 312-660-1370.



About 200 people went to a former ICE processing center in Chicago's Broadview neighborhood, after receiving texts and emails ordering them to report there.

Two people were detained after lawyers said they received orders of removal. According to sources, one of the people knew about the order, the other did not know.

What we know:

From a pregnant woman to the parents of a two-year-old with cerebral palsy, all of these people were told they had to show up, or they would receive violations and the possibility of deportation.

People received unfamiliar text messages or emails saying,

Please report to Chicago Field Office located at 1930 Beach Street, Broadview, IL 60155 between the hours of 8:00am - 4:00 pm on Saturday, June 14, 2025 or Sunday, June 15, 2025. Failure to report will be considered a violation."

Lyneshka Cruz Laureano and other lawyers stood with those undocumented, some with active immigration cases, others on supervision.

From activists, migrants and attorneys, everyone was afraid of repeating the surprise ICE round-up on June 4 in the South Loop, where more than a dozen people were arrested, followed by clashes with police and community leaders.

The majority of those who responded to the messages left with ankle monitors and with various conditions, including travel restrictions and weekly check-ins.

Activists told Fox 32 that there have been texts and email threads going around the country among lawyers who want to help, even if pro bono, to ensure due process.

What you can do:

For more resources, visit the National Immigration Justice Center website or call 312-660-1370.