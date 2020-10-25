Two people in custody after a man was stabbed in store in Homan Square

A man was critically wounded in a stabbing Sunday in Homan Square on the West Side.

About 6 p.m., a 21-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man walked into a store in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road and started arguing with a man inside, Chicago police said.

A fight broke out and the man, 32, was stabbed multiple times in the back, neck and arms, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the woman and the other man were arrested and taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital for minor lacerations. They were in good condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.