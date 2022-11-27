Two people run over and killed by car in Des Plaines

Two people were run over and killed by a car in Des Plaines on Sunday.

Des Plaines police said that the two victims were along Northwest Highway when a 2007 Honda Utility swerved off the road, hit them, and hit a building.

The man, 80, and woman, 42, were both killed.

The Honda driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Two children in the Honda were not seriously hurt.

Nicor was called to deal with a gas leak in the building.