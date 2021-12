Two people were killed in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Chicago on Sunday.

The crash happened on the 5300 block of North Lake Shore Drive in the Edgewater area at about 12:47 p.m.

The two men were in a car that was going "at a high rate of speed," struck a tree and caught fire.

One man has been identified as being 24-years-old. The other man's age has not been released.

