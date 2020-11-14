Two people killed in head-on crash in Lake County

Two people were killed Friday in a head-on crash in suburban Newport Township, according to preliminary information from the Lake County Sheriff’s office.

An investigation found that about 7:15 p.m. a 79-year-old man of Zion was driving a Chevy Express east on Russell Road, and a 29-year-old man of Winthrop Harbor, was driving a Chevy Trailblazer west when he for unknown reasons crossed the center lines and crashing into the Express head-on, police said.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Lake County Sheriff’s police continue to investigate.