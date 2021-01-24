Two people shot in Garfield Park

Two people were shot Sunday morning in Garfield Park on the West Side.

They were standing outside a residential building about 4:15 a.m. in the 4100 block of West Lake Street when they were shot, Chicago police said.

A man, 34, was struck in the lower backside and brought himself to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

A woman, 19, was struck in the back and transported to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

There is no description of the shooter and it is unknown where the shots came from, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.