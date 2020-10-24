Two shot dead, seven wounded in Chicago so far this weekend

At least two people have been killed and seven others injured in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

The latest fatal attack left a man dead Saturday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

He was sitting in a car at about 4:30 p.m. in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue when someone pulled up in a vehicle and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 32-year-old was struck in the back of the head and multiple times throughout his body, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

Earlier Saturday, a man was killed in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Officers who were responding to a call of shots fired about 3:15 a.m. found the man facedown bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of North Harding Avenue, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man was identified as Roberto Morales Galindo, 47, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

In non-fatal shootings, two people were wounded Saturday morning on the South Side.

Officers responded about 11:40 a.m. to the 1100 block of East 87th Street and found a male with gunshot wounds to his chest and lower back, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical center. His condition was not immediately known.

Later, another male showed up at Trinity Hospital with a gunshot wound from the same incident, police said. His condition was stabilized.

About an hour earlier, a man was shot in South Chicago.

The 21-year-old was found in an alley about 10:42 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Coles Avenue with a gunshot wound to the buttocks, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was stabilized.

Minutes earlier, two Chicago police officers were injured after a man who was shot while driving in Lawndale slammed into their squad car.

About 10:33 a.m., a 20-year-old man was traveling in the 700 block of South Independence Boulevard when someone opened fire, striking him in the hand and chest, police said. The man continued driving, ignored a stop sign and crashed into a squad car.

Two officers in the car were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were stabilized, police said. The man who was shot was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Late Friday night, a man was shot in Montclare on the Northwest Side.

About 11:45 p.m., the 34-year-old was getting into his car, which was parked in another person’s driveway in the 2700 block of North Newland Avenue, when the person approached him and shot him once in the abdomen after arguing, police said. The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in good condition, police said. The resident was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered from the scene.

Another man was shot late Friday in Austin on the West Side.

The man, 33, was standing by his vehicle about 10:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Chicago Avenue when someone in a dark vehicle opened fire, striking him in the finger and buttocks, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The weekend’s earliest reported shooting left a man wounded in South Chicago.

About 7:50 p.m., a 28-year-old man was in a home in the 7900 block of South Saginaw Avenue when someone walked up to him and fired shots, striking him in the ear and leg, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition,

On Thursday, two people were shot dead and ten others wounded.

Last weekend, seven people were shot dead and 26 others wounded in Chicago.