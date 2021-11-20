Two shot, one fatally in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood: Police

article

The Chicago Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the city's West Englewood neighborhood Friday.

Around 9:30 p.m., police say a 35-year-old man was found inside a residence on the 7100 block of S. Seeley with a gunshot wound to the hip, while a 45-year-old man was found in a parked car outside, with gunshot wounds to the chest and head.

Police say the younger victim was initially reported in good condition and taken to Christ Hospital. The older victim was transported to Christ Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Witnesses have been uncooperative, and further details are unknown at this time, police said.

No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.