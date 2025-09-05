Two stolen guns, cocaine seized during Aurora traffic stop

article

The Brief Aurora police seized three loaded guns, including two stolen from Texas, during a traffic stop in Montgomery. A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were charged with multiple weapons offenses. Two adult passengers, both gang members, may face additional charges.



Aurora police recovered three loaded guns — two of them stolen — during a late-night traffic stop last weekend that also led to weapons charges for two teenagers.

What we know:

Investigators with the Aurora Police Special Operations Group stopped a 2022 Nissan Sentra just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 30 near Route 30 and Route 31 in Montgomery after observing multiple traffic violations, according to police. The car was occupied by five people.

During the stop, officers found a loaded handgun in the backpack of a 17-year-old passenger, another in the waistband of a 16-year-old passenger, and a third under the driver’s seat. Police said none of the occupants had a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card or concealed carry license.

Officers also recovered more than three grams of suspected cocaine from a 21-year-old passenger and confirmed that two of the guns had been reported stolen out of Texas. A 19-year-old passenger had an active warrant, police said. Both adult passengers were documented gang members.

The 16- and 17-year-old boys were charged with possession of a firearm without a FOID card and three counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon. They were taken to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center. Other occupants were released pending further investigation.

What they're saying:

"This was a dangerous situation that could have easily escalated," Aurora Police Chief Matthew Thomas said in a statement. "Recovering three loaded guns – two of them stolen – in a single stop is a reminder of the risks our officers face and the importance of proactive policing. I’m proud of the work our investigators did to safely resolve this incident and get these weapons off the street."

What you can do:

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible following lab and forensic results. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.