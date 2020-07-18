Two teenage boys shot during dice game in Lawndale

Two teenage boys were shot Saturday during a dice game in Lawndale on the West Side.

The teens, 14 and 17, were playing dice about 3:35 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 1500 block of South Sawyer Avenue when someone in a vehicle pulled up and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 17-year-old was shot in the groin and the 14-year-old was struck in the buttocks, police said.

MAN KILLED, 4 WOUNDED IN LAWNDALE SHOOTING

35 SHOT, 5 FATALLY SO FAR THIS WEEKEND

Both were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where they were in good condition.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.