Expand / Collapse search

Two teenage boys shot during dice game in Lawndale

Published 
North Lawndale
Sun-Times Media Wire

Chicago comedians condemn city’s gun violence

Two dozen comedians from Chicago came together in Englewood this week to condemn gun violence. That included WGCI Radio and Later with Leon host Leon Rogers.

CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were shot Saturday during a dice game in Lawndale on the West Side.

The teens, 14 and 17, were playing dice about 3:35 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 1500 block of South Sawyer Avenue when someone in a vehicle pulled up and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 17-year-old was shot in the groin and the 14-year-old was struck in the buttocks, police said.

MAN KILLED, 4 WOUNDED IN LAWNDALE SHOOTING

35 SHOT, 5 FATALLY SO FAR THIS WEEKEND

Both were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where they were in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.