Two teenage girls charged in stabbing of 15-year-old on South Side

Two girls are facing attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing and seriously wounding a 15-year-old girl last May on Chicago's South Side.

The teens, ages 15 and 17, are accused of stabbing a 15-year-old girl multiple times on May 20 in the 3100 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said.

On Monday, the 15-year-old was arrested in the 1800 block of South Homan Avenue and the 17-year-old was taken into custody in the 400 block of West 62nd Street, according to police.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

They were both charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted first-degree murder.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.