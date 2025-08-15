Two teens charged in stabbing that critically injured 39-year-old in Chicago
CHICAGO - Two teens were charged with aggravated battery of a 39-year-old man, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested on Thursday at 2:14 p.m. in the 3900 block of N. Merrimac Avenue.
They were identified as the individuals who, 10 minutes earlier, allegedly used a knife to stab and critically injure a 39-year-old man in the 6200 block of West Irving Park Road. The 17-year-old also assaulted a 37-year-old man during the same incident. They were arrested and charged.
The 17-year-old has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault. The 16-year-old has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery.
What we don't know:
It's unclear if the individuals knew each other and what led to the event.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.