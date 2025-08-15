Two teens charged in stabbing that critically injured 39-year-old in Chicago

The Brief A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested Thursday afternoon in Chicago and charged with aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing a 39-year-old man, leaving him critically injured. The attack occurred about 10 minutes before their arrest; police say the 17-year-old also assaulted a 37-year-old man during the incident. The 17-year-old faces felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor aggravated assault charges, while the 16-year-old faces one felony aggravated battery charge.



Two teens were charged with aggravated battery of a 39-year-old man, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested on Thursday at 2:14 p.m. in the 3900 block of N. Merrimac Avenue.

They were identified as the individuals who, 10 minutes earlier, allegedly used a knife to stab and critically injure a 39-year-old man in the 6200 block of West Irving Park Road. The 17-year-old also assaulted a 37-year-old man during the same incident. They were arrested and charged.

The 17-year-old has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault. The 16-year-old has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the individuals knew each other and what led to the event.