Two-vehicle crash in McHenry County leaves 4 injured, including child

A two-vehicle crash in unincorporated Dorr Township last Friday left four people with serious injuries, including a child, and a 74-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Around 2:26 p.m., McHenry County authorities responded to the accident at the intersection of Route 14 and Rose Farm Road.

An investigation revealed that a 2015 Toyota Rav4 traveling northbound on Rose Farm Road failed to stop at a stop sign, colliding with a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling westbound on Route 14.

The crash resulted in the Toyota rolling over and both vehicles landing in a nearby ditch.

A 72-year-old woman who was driving the Toyota was seriously injured, and her passenger, the 74-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries. The man and woman, both from Woodstock, were flown by helicopter to Condell Hospital in Libertyville.

Additionally, a 25-year-old Harvard woman and 4-year-old child, who were passengers in the Chevrolet, sustained serious injuries. The woman was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Hospital in McHenry and later flown by helicopter to Condell Hospital.

The child was transported by ambulance to Northwestern Hospital in Huntley, according to the sheriff.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 25-year-old Harvard man, and two other children were evaluated at the scene for injuries but were not taken to hospitals.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit is looking into the accident.