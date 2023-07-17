Pair robbed at gunpoint in the West Loop

Two people were robbed at gunpoint early Monday in the West Loop neighborhood.

A 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman told police they were robbed at gunpoint by two males around 1:20 a.m. in the 600 block of West Van Buren Street.

The two male suspects drove away from the scene in a black Toyota hatchback.

There were no injuries reported, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Three Detectives investigate.