Two women hospitalized following shooting near Macy's in downtown Chicago: officials

Two women are hospitalized following a shooting near a Macy's store in downtown Chicago, officials said.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North State Street.

A 19-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk with several other people when a man fired shots in their direction. The woman was shot in the right leg and transported to Northwestern Hospital, according to Chicago police. She is reportedly in fair condition.

Chicago Fire Department said a second woman was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency and is in serious condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

