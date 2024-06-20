Tyler, the Creator will no longer perform at Lollapalooza; new headliner announced

Tyler, the Creator will no longer perform at Lollapalooza this summer.

The artist took to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday morning to make the announcement.

The post read:

"i hate saying this but i have to cancel lollapalooza and outside lands. i made a commitment that i can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were. that is not sexy at all. please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. love"

MORE: Lollapalooza 2024 day-by-day lineup revealed

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tyler, the Creator performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Get Expand

Lollapalooza stated that Megan Thee Stallion will now headline on Thursday, Aug. 1.

It is unknown at this time why Tyler the Creator will no longer be performing.