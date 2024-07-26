U-Haul reveals where Chicago's newcomers are moving from

As summer moving season in the Chicago area enters its peak, you may have noticed a moving truck pull into your neighborhood in recent weeks.

So where did your new neighbors come from? A recent study from U-Haul may shed some light.

Using the latest U.S. Census reports, the do-it-yourself moving company analyzed migration trends for one-way U-Haul trips in the 25 most populated U.S. cities during the first half of 2024.

Here are the top origins for U-Haul rental trucks pulling into the Chicago area this year:

Top origin metro areas for arriving U-Haul customers outside Illinois

Milwaukee Detroit Indianapolis Minneapolis/St. Paul Dallas/Fort Worth Atlanta Cedar Rapids, Iowa Denver Houston Washington, D.C.

Top origin metro areas for arriving U-Haul customers within Illinois

Champaign/Urbana Peoria Bloomington Springfield Rockford

Top origin states for arriving U-Haul customers (excluding Illinois)

Indiana Michigan Wisconsin Texas Ohio Florida Missouri Minnesota Iowa Tennessee

While U-Haul did not provide data for one-way trips leaving Chicago, both Detroit and Indianapolis saw more arrivals from the Windy City than any other metro area.

Other major U.S. cities that saw an influx of one-way U-Haul trucks from Chicago included Columbus, Ohio (3rd most); Denver (5th most); Austin, Texas (8th most); and New York City, Houston and San Diego (10th most).