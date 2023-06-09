U.S. cancer centers grapple with severe drug shortage as over 90% report impact

More than 90% of the nation's largest cancer centers have reported being impacted by the current shortage of chemotherapy drugs.

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network is now calling on the federal government to step in.

Pharmaceutical companies say production shortfalls are to blame for the drug shortages that have plagued the nation for months.

However, cancer treatments are among the hardest hit.

Congressman Dick Durbin sat down with Cook County leaders Friday to discuss what is being done to help patients.

"Drug shortages occur for a variety of reasons... at one plant in India," Durbin said.

The FDA recently approved for the shipment for an injectable version of the medication from China.

Cancer patients are encouraged to discuss the drug shortage with their doctors to learn of the immediate impacts and available treatment options.