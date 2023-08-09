Uber launches new in-app safety feature in Chicago

Uber is expanding its in-app safety features for Chicago drivers and riders beginning Wednesday, the rideshare company announced.

Users in nearly 150 cities in the United States now have the option to use an audio recording feature during their ride.

The feature can be found through the Safety Toolkit in the Uber app.

Originally launched in Latin America in 2019, the feature is live in more than a dozen countries.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The recording will remain private, not even accessible to the company, unless a driver or rider submits a safety report to Uber and attaches the file.

Riders and drivers will receive a notification prior to their ride if either person has the feature enabled.