UChicago police issue campus alert after 2 armed robberies minutes apart

Three University of Chicago students were robbed at gunpoint minutes apart Wednesday afternoon, prompting a security alert from campus police.

Around 2:50 p.m., two students were walking across the street at 5640 S. University Ave., when four suspects armed with handguns demanded their property. The students complied and the suspects took their belongings and drove off in a four-door black Infiniti.

Roughly five minutes later, a student was walking off-campus at 1367 E. 56th St., when two gunmen approached them and took their property. The suspects got into a black four-door vehicle that fled southbound on Dorchester Avenue. Chicago police are investigating the robbery.

No injuries were reported.

UChicago Police issued the following advice for those on campus: "Be alert and aware of your surroundings at all times. Do not resist an armed robbery unless absolutely necessary. Avoid using cell phones or other electronic devices while on the street. When walking, try to walk with a group or have a friend walk with you. There is safety in numbers."