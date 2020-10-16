UChicago student robbed near Hyde Park campus

A University of Chicago student was robbed Thursday near the school’s Hyde Park campus on the South Side.

The robber pushed the student to the ground about 7:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 60th Street, according to a campus security alert from the university. The suspect then took the victim’s iPhone and rode away on a bicycle.

The victim was not injured, according to university officials.

A few minutes later, university police found a male matching the suspect’s description near 59th Street and Dorchester Avenue, officials said. He was taken into custody after officers allegedly found him illegally carrying a firearm.

The University of Chicago Police Department has increased its presence in the area “until the individual’s involvement in the incident has been determined,” according to the statement.