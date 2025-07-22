Police activity reported on UIC campus
CHICAGO - Police responded to an incident near the University of Illinois Chicago campus on Tuesday.
What we know:
An alert sent by UIC’s emergency notification system reported police activity at 1801 W. Taylor St., a building on the university’s campus.
The alert said precautionary steps were being taken.
What we don't know:
Details about what prompted the police response haven’t been released.
What's next:
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
The Source: The information in this article was obtained from the University of Illinois Chicago emergency alert system.