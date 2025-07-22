Expand / Collapse search

Police activity reported on UIC campus

By Nic Flosi
Published  July 22, 2025 2:06pm CDT
Near West Side
The Brief

    • The University of Illinois Chicago issued an alert Tuesday for police activity.
    • University officials said precautionary measures were in place.
    • No other details were immediately released.

CHICAGO - Police responded to an incident near the University of Illinois Chicago campus on Tuesday.

What we know:

An alert sent by UIC’s emergency notification system reported police activity at 1801 W. Taylor St., a building on the university’s campus.

The alert said precautionary steps were being taken.

What we don't know:

Details about what prompted the police response haven’t been released.

What's next:

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

The Source: The information in this article was obtained from the University of Illinois Chicago emergency alert system.

