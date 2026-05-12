UIC sprinter remembered after deadly wrong-way crash

The Brief Family and friends are mourning the loss of 21-year-old Sariyah Watson, a UIC student-athlete killed in a wrong-way crash over Mother’s Day weekend. Watson, a junior sprinter for the Flames track and field team, was driving with her best friend, Heaven Williams, when authorities say a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into their vehicle. All three people involved were killed. Watson’s family remembers her as a vibrant young woman who dedicated her life to sports, mentoring youth and uplifting those around her.



A UIC student-athlete is being remembered for the impact she made on and off the track after a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 88 over Mother’s Day weekend.

What we know:

Illinois State Police say 21-year-old Sariyah Watson was driving near Aurora early Sunday morning when a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into her vehicle.

Watson and her passenger, best friend Heaven Williams, were both killed. The wrong-way driver also died.

Family says the two were on their way to visit Watson’s mother for Mother’s Day.

Watson was a junior at the University of Illinois Chicago and competed as a sprinter on the women’s track and field team while majoring in sports management.

Her father, Antonio Watson, described his daughter as someone who embraced life with energy and passion.

"She lived life to the fullest, at full speed, with the wind at her back, full of energy, full of life," he said.

Family members say Watson was passionate about mentoring young people and spent summers working with at-risk youth in Seattle.

Her father said he is now focused on helping Watson’s younger sister cope with the loss.

"She has a younger sister following in her footsteps, running track, chasing those same dreams," he said.

What they're saying:

In a statement, UIC Athletics called Watson a "cherished member" of the Flames family.

Her father says Watson had a presence that could light up any room.

"She was a flame, she lit up every room, warmed your heart.I just want her to know I love her with everything I have," he said.

State police continue to investigate the crash.

What's next:

Watson’s family plans to hold a balloon release on Saturday at DeKalb High School at 4:30 p.m. in honor of her and Williams.

A GoFundMe has also been created to help cover funeral expenses.