UIC students plan to protest far-right speakers Thursday
CHICAGO - University of Illinois Chicago students are planning to protest an event featuring far-right media personalities Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens.
Thursday's event is organized by a student-led chapter conservative group named Turning Point USA.
Opponents of the speaking engagement say Kirk and Owens have propagated hate speech.
An online petition is asking the university to stop the event, however a statement issued to Block Club Chicago says that school leaders are "committed to upholding the first amendment" and protecting the rights of speakers to share their views.