Ukrainians come together in Chicago to pray for peace as threat of war looms

There were prayers for peace Saturday night in Chicago's Ukrainian Village neighborhood as more than 100 people attended a vigil inside the Ukrainian National Museum.

Attendees stood with their native flag and candles amid concerns of a possible Ukraine invasion.

"Right now we’re facing the same reality that started eight years ago and we’re here to unite," said Father Mykola Buryadnyk of St. Joseph Ukrainian Church.

Attendees honored the "Heavenly Hundred" – the first 100 people who died during the Russian-Ukraine War on Feb 20, 2014. The majority were civilian protesters who supported the revolution.

It all comes as a reported 190,000 Russian troops currently surround Ukraine’s borders. President Joe Biden has promised to enact severe sanctions if Ukraine is invaded.

"Parishioners are scared but at the same time, they’re very confident in Ukraine’s army and the help we receive from the United States," Father Buryadnyk said.

