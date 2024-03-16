UN report finds Haitian gangs armed with Florida’s guns, FBI arrests Floridians for gun smuggling

As the crisis in Haiti unfolds, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is trying to dissuade refugees from fleeing to Florida.

After the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission stopped a boat full of migrants and guns off the coast of Florida, analysts say, guns from Florida are also flowing to Haiti.

A 2023 report by the UN found a majority of violent Haitian gangs are armed with weapons they bought in the US and especially guns they bought in Florida.

Recent operations by the FBI and prosecution by the U.S. Department of Justice has led to federal convictions for Florida residents accused of buying high-powered guns to arm the gangs in Haiti.

"It's kind of a perfect storm," said retired FBI agent Jim Derrane who spoke with FOX 13 about law enforcement efforts to stop gun smuggling.

"These international gangs and these criminal organizations have very sophisticated means and networks to be able to facilitate smuggling, whether it's through shipments, out of the ports, airlines, different things like that. Haiti has a very open border as well," he said.

Earlier this year, the self-described king of the notoriously violent 400 Mawozo Gang, pleaded guilty to his role in a sophisticated scheme of illegally running firearms from Florida to the island.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Joly Germaine orchestrated the illegal gun purchases to arm the same gang accused of kidnapping 16 U.S. citizens.

The FBI arrested two Florida residents for purchasing high-power rifles, handguns and shotguns at Florida gun shops around Orlando, then smuggling them to Haiti, in what’s described as an illegal strawman scheme.

One of those residents, Jocelyn Dor, was sentenced on Feb. 28 to five years in prison.

"In this case, the individual went in knowing they were going to provide the guns to somebody else and particularly somebody else in a foreign country, and attested to the fact that they were going to buy it for themselves. So, you know, there are numerous gun laws, even in the ‘lax gun law states.’ And it is incumbent to enforce the laws that we have, in order to minimize the smuggling as much as possible," said Derrane.

Germaine is expected to be sentenced in federal court in May.

