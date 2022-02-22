'Unbelievable!': Benito Juarez HS students, parents surprised with full rides to Illinois colleges

It was really a remarkable moment Tuesday morning at Benito Juárez Community Academy in Pilsen as roughly 1,000 students were told they had basically won the college lottery.

The gift was thanks to a new fundraising effort called Hope Chicago.

Every student at Juárez, from freshman to senior year, will have their college tuition, books and room and board paid for if they attend one of 20 Illinois universities.

Hope Chicago is being led by former Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson and a handful of financial heavy hitters in the Chicago business community.

The goal is to raise $1 billion over the next 10 years to send thousands of Chicago public high school students to college debt-free.

"Today was just the culmination of a lot of work over the past few months but as you can see from the kids' reaction, it was worth it and amazing," Jackson said.

Juarez is one of five high schools that will receive the promise this week with a total of about 4,000 students will be getting their college costs paid for in full.

The money will be given to a student regardless of their GPA or their immigration status.

Students who talked to FOX 32 Tuesday morning were stunned by the news.

"It was just unbelievable," one student said. "I was sitting in between two of my friends, who are also seniors, we were just in awe listening to what they were saying. As soon as we heard it, we just couldn't believe it. All we did was just start yelling and staring at each other like ‘Is this true?’"

Another student said financial strain of college was among the graduating class' chief concerns.

"I was stressing about money and it's not only me, it's the entire senior class graduating and we were all focusing on scholarships and now we really have this air lifted off of us," she said.

It's not just students who will have their college expenses paid for, one parent or guardian from each household will receive the same deal of a free ride to an Illinois university.