Uncle Julio's closes Lincoln Park location after more than 30 years
CHICAGO - Chicago is losing one of its most popular chain restaurants.
Uncle Julio's has officially closed its only restaurant in Lincoln Park. The restaurant has been operating on North Avenue for over three decades.
The company says the closure is due to rising rent.
Employees at the restaurant were offered positions at other Uncle Julio's restaurant locations.
There are six more restaurants spread out across the suburbs.
