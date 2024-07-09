Union Pacific employee killed in Melrose Park incident identified

A Union Pacific Railroad employee died in an incident early Saturday morning at the Proviso Yard in Melrose Park.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. at the railyard located at 5050 W. Lake Street, according to a statement from Union Pacific.

"We are saddened by the loss of a Union Pacific family member in Melrose Park, Illinois, and extend our deepest sympathies to his family and the employees who worked alongside him," the statement read.

The Cook County coroner identified the employee as 27-year-old Justin Pender. His cause of death has not yet been released.

A candlelight vigil for Pender will be held on Tuesday night, according to social media posts.

Nobody else was injured in the incident, Union Pacific said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is involved in the investigation, which is ongoing.