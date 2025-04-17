Unique Simpson: Missing teen last seen at University of Chicago Hospital on April 13, police say

The Brief Unique Simpson, 15, was last seen April 13 at the University of Chicago Hospital. She may be wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans, and black-and-white sneakers. Police are asking for the public’s help and tips should go to Area Two detectives.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl last seen Sunday on the city’s South Side.

What we know:

Unique Simpson was last seen on April 13 at the University of Chicago Hospital, according to Chicago police. She hasn’t been heard from since.

Simpson is described as a Black girl, standing 5-foot-3 and weighing about 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She goes by the nickname "Niq Niq" and was possibly wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans, and black-and-white sneakers when she was last seen.

Unique Simpson | CPD

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Simpson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.