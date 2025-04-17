Unique Simpson: Missing teen last seen at University of Chicago Hospital on April 13, police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl last seen Sunday on the city’s South Side.
What we know:
Unique Simpson was last seen on April 13 at the University of Chicago Hospital, according to Chicago police. She hasn’t been heard from since.
Simpson is described as a Black girl, standing 5-foot-3 and weighing about 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She goes by the nickname "Niq Niq" and was possibly wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans, and black-and-white sneakers when she was last seen.
Unique Simpson | CPD
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Simpson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.