United Center arena workers protest, demand livable wages ahead of major two-night event

A planned protest is scheduled for Thursday night at the United Center.

Arena workers are calling on their employer — Compass Group and Levy Restaurants — to agree to a new contract with fair and livable wages.

Union leaders say the majority of their members are receiving government welfare benefits and regularly visit food pantries.

The demonstration comes as the United Center hosts a major two-night event.

Kevin Hart has two shows at the United Center — one on Thursday, and one on Friday.