United Center no longer requiring masks, but COVID vaccination or negative test still required

Fans attending Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks games will no longer be required to wear masks starting in March as the United Center eases its entry requirements.

The venue announced on Monday that face masks will now be optional for fans attending home games and concerts as COVID-19 mask mandates end for Chicago and Illinois.

Attendees will still be required to present either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to gain access to the arena, the United Center said in a statement.

"The decision to continue to require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is representative of the continued commitment to providing the best environment for all fans and employees," the statement said.

An exterior view of the United Center is seen in Chicago, Illinois. (Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The updated entry guidelines will go into effect Thursday for the Blackhawks game against the Edmonton Oilers. The first Bulls game where masks will be optional will be on Friday when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the United Center.

Most places in Chicago, the suburbs and the state of Illinois that have required masks for the past months (or years) will stop requiring masks on Monday.

Some of the changes came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines on Friday saying that most Americans live in places where healthy people, including students in schools, can safely take a break from wearing masks.