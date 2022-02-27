Expand / Collapse search

Masks Off Monday: Where in Illinois will you still have to wear masks? Where can you go mask-free?

Chicago's top doctor speaks ahead of the removal of the city's mask mandate

Masks and proof-of-vaccination requirements end Monday in Chicago. CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady joins Good Day Chicago to talk about the city's fight against COVID-19.

CHICAGO - Across Chicago and Illinois on Monday, we're all going to be seeing a lot of smiling faces for the first time in two years, as COVID-19 mask mandates end

Most places in Chicago, the suburbs and the state of Illinois that have required masks for the past months (or years) will stop requiring masks on Monday:

Some of the changes came after the CDC released new guidelines on Friday saying that most Americans live in places where healthy people, including students in schools, can safely take a break from wearing masks.

There is a big exception to this list: hospitals, long-term care facilities, jails and prisons, and clinics will continue to require masks.

